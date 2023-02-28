|
28.02.2023 08:00:10
DISCONTINUATION OF DISCLOSURE VIA PRIMARY INFORMATION PROVIDER
|
EVRAZ plc (EVR)
28 February 2023 - EVRAZ plc (EVRAZ or the Company) announces that starting from 1 March 2023 the Company will not be able to release regulatory news announcements via a primary information provider (PIP).
In May 2022, EVRAZ was informed by the RNS, its PIP at that time, about discontinuation of its services for EVRAZ due to sanctions placed on the Company. Since then, EVRAZ used services of another PIP which recently also decided to suspend the coverage of services.
The Company has made multiple enquiries to other PIPs authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority but no one expressed willingness to work with EVRAZ.
Thus, starting from 1 March 2023 the Company will be unable to disclose regulatory information or publish other information in the manner and following the procedures required by Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Transparency Rules. The Company will continue to disclose regulatory information by way of announcements on its website.
For further information:
Media Relations:
+7 495 937 6871
Investor Relations:
+7 495 232 1370
