Discover® Launches the Discover Technology Experience to Share Knowledge, Build a Community and Help Others Master their Technology Craft

Discover is announcing the launch of the Discover Technology Experience, a public-facing digital website that will help people build their technology craft and grow their careers through knowledge sharing. The Discover Technology Experience represents a move toward a broader strategic investment in the developer ecosystem both internally and externally for the company.

On the website the company’s developers share expertise and provide a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration in the financial technology space. The Discover Technology Experience features expert blog posts, articles, videos, events, human-interest stories and more, and provides a glimpse into the people, processes, and tools that allow for Discover to build best-in-class products and be a leader in financial technology.

"Consumption, contribution, and community engagement have been foundational to the success of open source,” Angel Diaz, Discover Vice President for Technology Capabilities and Innovation, said. "This is a great way for our developers to build their craft while fueling our passion for technology in a venue where they can share their expertise and collaborate with their peers outside of our walls. This allows us to engage with technical communities as consumers and contributors.”

Launching the Discover Technology Experience coincides with a commitment from Discover to send its engineers to more than 50 events and meetups around the world in 2023. This commitment comes with a goal to become major sponsors at several open source events, and to support, contribute, and partner with the open source community.

The company also announced it has officially joined the Linux Foundation as a Silver member and the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) as a Gold member. This move allows Discover to partner with developers and organizations to code, manage, and scale open technology projects. Open source software and the open source development process bring together contributors from across industries and experiences, a collaborative approach to fostering the future of financial services technology.

"Open source is an important element of our tech stack and essential to the way we deliver products,” said Amir Arooni, executive vice president and chief information officer at Discover. "Two of our core values at Discover are the ideas that We Succeed Together and that We’re Good Partners. We see these values as fundamental to open source communities as well. We believe the best place for open source innovation is an openly governed community, and we believe the missions of FINOS and the Linux Foundation align with our own. We look forward to many years of collaboration and development within these communities.”

Some of the ways Discover technology leaders will be able to contribute and leverage the Linux Foundation and FINOS communities’ extensive bodies of knowledge include:

- Evolving core engineering functions and improving the developer experience for teams inside and outside of Discover.

- Continuing to evolve and shape the definition of "open-source readiness” as the FINOS community addresses the evolving open source technology supply chain.

- Engaging and convening around standards-based activities grounded on use cases that will help improve technology and development.

"Bringing Discover Financial Services into the Linux Foundation represents an amazing opportunity for our community,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. "The expertise that Discover engineers will bring to our open source projects is incredibly valuable, and we’re so excited that Discover recognizes the critical role that open source plays in the financial technology landscape.”

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005319/en/