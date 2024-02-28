Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T)

Dividend declaration



28-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST



GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 (“Grit” or the “Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") DIVIDEND DECLARATION The Board of directors of Grit (the “Board”) is pleased to announce its Shareholders that a gross dividend of US$1.50 cents per share for the six months ended 31 December 2023 has been approved and declared by the Board. The source of the cash dividend is from distributable operating earnings. The salient dates and times of the dividend declared are as follows: For shareholders on the Mauritian Register Announcement of cash dividend on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (“SEM”) Wednesday, 28 February 2024 Last date to trade cum dividend Tuesday, 2 April 2024 Shares trade ex-dividend on the SEM Wednesday, 3 April 2024 Record date of dividend Friday, 5 April 2024 Payment date of dividend Wednesday, 15 May 2024 Notes All dates and times quoted above are local dates and times in Mauritius. The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be released on the SEM website. No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of share certificates on the SEM register may take place between Wednesday, 3 April 2024 and Friday, 5 April 2024, both days inclusive. Shareholders on the Mauritian sub-register who have opted to receive their dividends through bank transfer, will be paid in US$. Shareholders on the Mauritian sub-register who have opted to receive their dividends by cheque, will be provided with a MUR bank cheque, based on the US$:MUR exchange rate prevailing on the payment date, being Wednesday, 15 May 2024. Should the latter shareholders wish to receive their dividends through bank transfer, they are required to contact Grit’s Mauritian Registrar and Transfer Agent, Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited (email: Grit@intercontinentaltrust.com | Tel: +230 403 0800) by no later than 8 May 2024. There is no withholding tax payable in Mauritius.

For shareholders on the UK Register Announcement of cash dividend on the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) Wednesday, 28 February 2024 Last date to trade cum dividend Tuesday, 2 April 2024 Shares trade ex-dividend on the LSE Thursday, 4 April 2024 Record date of dividend Friday, 5 April 2024 Last date for receipt of currency election forms Friday, 5 April 2024 Payment date of dividend Wednesday, 15 May 2024 Notes All dates and times quoted above are local dates and times in the UK. The above dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be released on a Regulatory Information Service of the LSE. No dematerialisation or rematerialisation of share certificates on the UK register may take place between Thursday, 4 April 2024 and Friday, 5 April 2024, both days inclusive. Shareholders on the UK sub-register will receive dividends in US$. However, shareholders can elect to have dividends paid in sterling (GBP) and the option to elect a sterling dividend payment for this dividend will be available to shareholders until Friday, 5 April 2024. Further details together with a copy of the Dividend Currency Election Form, which should be sent to Link Group, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL when completed, will be available on the Company's website shortly at http://grit.group . By Order of the Board 28 February 2024 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations +44 779 512 3402 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited – UK Financial Adviser James King/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 0500 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697

Perigeum Capital Ltd – SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Darren Chinasamy +230 402 0898 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd – Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0280

NOTES: Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)). Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group. Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile, Nigel Nunoo+ and Lynette Finlay+. (* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director) Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

