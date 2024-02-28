|
Dividend declaration
Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T)
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
The Board of directors of Grit (the “Board”) is pleased to announce its Shareholders that a gross dividend of US$1.50 cents per share for the six months ended 31 December 2023 has been approved and declared by the Board.
The source of the cash dividend is from distributable operating earnings. The salient dates and times of the dividend declared are as follows:
By Order of the Board
28 February 2024
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
NOTES:
Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African woman led real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.
The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.
The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR)).
Further information on the Company is available at http://grit.group.
Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile, Nigel Nunoo+ and Lynette Finlay+.
(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)
Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited
Registered address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP
Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited
UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited
SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd
Mauritian sponsoring broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd
This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
|GG00BMDHST63
|DIV
|GR1T
|21380084LCGHJRS8CN05
|306370
|1846657
