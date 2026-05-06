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06.05.2026 19:17:00
Diving Into Josh D'Amaro's Whole New World
The Josh D'Amaro era is off to an encouraging start. Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) opened higher on Wednesday after the leisure and media giant posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter. It was D'Amaro's first earnings season as Disney's new CEO, but it's only fair to point out that he was only at the helm for the final two weeks of the quarter itself.D'Amaro has had a needle-moving leadership position for years, so he certainly deserves the victory lap even if he was promoted on the final day of the fiscal period. However, this report would be more critical of what Disney sees going forward than of what happened in the past. D'Amaro aced that test, too.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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