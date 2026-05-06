WORLD Aktie

WORLD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.05.2026 19:17:00

Diving Into Josh D'Amaro's Whole New World

The Josh D'Amaro era is off to an encouraging start. Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) opened higher on Wednesday after the leisure and media giant posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter. It was D'Amaro's first earnings season as Disney's new CEO, but it's only fair to point out that he was only at the helm for the final two weeks of the quarter itself.D'Amaro has had a needle-moving leadership position for years, so he certainly deserves the victory lap even if he was promoted on the final day of the fiscal period. However, this report would be more critical of what Disney sees going forward than of what happened in the past. D'Amaro aced that test, too.Image source: Disney.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten