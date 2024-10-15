|
15.10.2024 06:58:05
DocMorris accelerates Rx growth
|
DocMorris AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Frauenfeld, 15 October 2024
Press release
DocMorris accelerates Rx growth
DocMorris' e-prescription business continues to gain momentum: In the third quarter of 2024, external revenue[1] of prescription medicines (Rx) in Germany grew by 12.2 per cent in local currency compared to the previous year and by 15.5 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2024. A strong upward trend is visible, with growth of over 25 per cent in recent weeks compared to the previous year. The expected decline in revenue of paper prescriptions is more than compensated by the positive development of e-prescriptions. In the base business, where profitability is the priority, sales of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines rose as planned in the third quarter, increasing by 1.9 per cent in local currency compared to the previous year.
The dynamic development in the Rx business shows that customers greatly appreciate the simple prescription redemption via the DocMorris app and next working day delivery. This is also reflected in the strong growth in the number of new Rx customers. Repeat order rates and average order values continue to develop favourably. Against this backdrop, DocMorris has intensified its customer acquisition activities since mid-September as announced.
TeleClinic, an important pillar in the DocMorris health ecosystem, continued its strong growth in the third quarter and once again doubled its revenue compared to the same period last year.
In the Europe segment, which focuses on Spain, France and Portugal, revenue in the third quarter rose by 7.4 per cent in local currency compared to the previous year.
External revenue for the entire Group grew by 4.9 per cent in local currency and 3.8 per cent in Group currency to CHF 265.7 million in the third quarter compared to the previous year. At the end of September, the number of active customers[2] increased by 200,000 to 10.2 million compared to the previous quarter.
Pablo Ros Gomez becomes new CTO
Pablo Ros Gomez will take over as CTO and member of the Executive Board from 1 November 2024. He is already responsible for the company-wide Technology, Product and IT Operations/Infrastructure division and has been CTO of the Europe segment for many years and is thus well prepared for his new role.
Step towards increasing efficiency: closure of the Zur Rose Pharma logistics site in Halle, DE
Outlook
Investors and analyst contact
Media contact
Agenda
DocMorris
[1] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by DocMorris, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them.
[2] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DocMorris AG
|Walzmühlestrasse 49
|8500 Frauenfeld
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0042615283
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2008159
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2008159 15.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)mehr Nachrichten
|
15.10.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt DocMorris auf 'Add' - Ziel 44 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|
15.10.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt DocMorris auf 'Buy' - Ziel 65 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|
15.10.24
|DocMorris beschleunigt Rx-Wachstum (EQS Group)
|
15.10.24
|DocMorris accelerates Rx growth (EQS Group)
|
11.10.24
|SPI-Papier DocMorris-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in DocMorris von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in Zürich: SPI mittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg senkt DocMorris auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 36 Franken (dpa-AFX)
|
08.10.24
|Handel in Zürich: So bewegt sich der SPI aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)mehr Analysen
|10:52
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|16.10.24
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:52
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|16.10.24
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Add
|Baader Bank
|09.10.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.10.24
|DocMorris Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10:52
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|20.09.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|11.09.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|02.09.24
|DocMorris Sell
|UBS AG
|16.10.24
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.24
|DocMorris Hold
|Warburg Research
|09.10.24
|DocMorris Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.08.24
|DocMorris Hold
|Warburg Research
|22.08.24
|DocMorris Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose)
|91,60
|4,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen erneut erholt -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verbuchte. Die US-Börsen legten am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.