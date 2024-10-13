|
13.10.2024 14:15:00
Does Warren Buffett Know Something Wall Street Doesn't? The Billionaire Legend Dumps $9.6 Billion of Key Holding While Buying $345 Million of His Favorite Stock.
What is going on at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B)? In the last few months, the "Oracle of Omaha" has directed his firm to dump almost $10 billion of one of its largest holdings and a popular stock among institutional investors. The sales come as Berkshire sits on the largest pile of cash it's ever kept on the books. What does Warren Buffett know that Wall Street doesn't?Buffett has made a career of patient, disciplined investing, focusing on backing great companies for the long haul rather than picking great stocks. As he puts it, "When you find a truly wonderful business, stick with it. Patience pays." His philosophy has made him one of the wealthiest people on the planet. So, investors pay attention when he makes big moves, like offloading roughly a quarter of one of his largest holdings.The company in question, Bank of America, has been a key part of Berkshire's portfolio since Buffett helped prop up the bank in the wake of the financial crisis. He paid $5 billion for preferred stock and warrants to buy an additional 700 million shares at just over $7 per share before 2021.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Legend Corporation LimitedShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Legend Corporation LimitedShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.