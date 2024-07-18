Domino's Pizza Backs Long-term Forecast, Suspends Global Net Store View; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday maintained its long-term annual growth view for the 2024 - 2028 period after reporting higher results in its second quarter.

Meanwhile, the world's largest pizza company suspended global net store growth forecast and trimmed outlook for International region due to challenges in Domino's Pizza Enterprises or DPE, one of its master franchisees.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Domino's Pizza shares were losing around 11.7 percent to trade at $417.71.

Further, the company now expects annual global net store growth of 825 to 925 in 2024. In the U.S., the company continues to expect 175+ net stores annually for 2024 to 2028.

In International region, the company expects it will fall 175 to 275 stores below its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores primarily as a result of challenges in both openings and closures being faced by Domino's Pizza Enterprises or DPE, one of its master franchisees.

Domino's Pizza said it is partnering closely with DPE as they work through this process and will provide further updates once it has more visibility into the effect on its annual global net store growth numbers.

The company also said it is temporarily suspending its guidance metric of 1,100+ global net stores until the full effect of DPE's store opens and closures on international net store growth are known.

For the 2024 - 2028 period, the company continues to expect annual global retail sales growth of 7 percent and annual income from operations growth of 8 percent, both excluding the impact of foreign currency.

In the second quarter, Domino's Pizza's earnings increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $141.98 million, or $4.03 per share. This compares with $109.38 million, or $3.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8 percent to $1.10 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

On July 16, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $1.51 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of September 13, to be paid on September 30.

