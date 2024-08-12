|
12.08.2024 14:28:17
Domino's' Weeklong Carryout Special Returns
(RTTNews) - Pizza giant Domino's Pizza Inc. is back with its weeklong carryout special. From August 12 to 18, customers can carry out large two-topping pizzas for $6.99 each.
Domino's weeklong carryout special is available for any large pizza with two toppings. Customers can choose from Hand Tossed, Crunchy Thin or New York Style crust.
Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president - chief brand officer, said, "Domino's weeklong carryout special is one of our customers' favorite deals and we're excited to bring it back, as we know how much customers appreciate delicious food at a great value."
In January this year too the company had offered a limited-time special on large two-topping carryout pizzas for $6.99 each in its weeklong carryout special at its corporate and franchise owned stores across the country.
The world's largest pizza company, which unveils new menu items and offers often, in April had introduced a New York Style Pizza, made with fresh, never frozen dough that is stretched thin, by hand, topped with a melty blend of cheese made with 100 percent real mozzarella and provolone.
In March, Domino's Pizza offered customers 50 percent off on all menu-priced pizzas ordered online to celebrate college basketball tournaments.
With more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets, Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85 percent of U.S. retail sales in 2023 through digital channels.
