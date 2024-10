Don’t book expensive driving tests through reseller sites, warns RAC

Learners trying to beat backlog can pay up to £195 with brokers who buy up slots and sell them on, according to motoring organisationThe RAC has issued fresh warnings to desperate learner drivers trying to beat the backlog by booking tests through unregulated websites after it found they could be paying up to four times the going rate.The average waiting time for a test across England, Scotland and Wales is about four and a half months and many learners have turned to brokers who book out slots and resell the tests for hundreds of pounds. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian