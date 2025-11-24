Sirius XM Aktie
WKN DE: A1W8XE / ISIN: US82968B1035
|
24.11.2025 12:15:00
Don't Buy Sirius XM Stock Until This Big Thing Happens
Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the only satellite radio operator in the U.S. While this might seem like a favorable competitive position to be in, it hasn't helped the shares in the slightest. They have tanked 67% in the past five years (as of Nov. 19). This certainly isn't an encouraging trend.There might be one critical factor hindering this business. Investors shouldn't think about buying this mid-cap stock until this big thing happens. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
