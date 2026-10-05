DoorDash's Unit Deliveroo Partners With Coco Robotics For UK Robot Rollout

(RTTNews) - DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), announced on Monday that its brand Deliveroo has partnered exclusively with sidewalk delivery operator Coco Robotics to launch robot deliveries in the United Kingdom, beginning in London's Canary Wharf before expanding to Milton Keynes, Leeds, Stockton-on-Tees and Nottingham.

The rollout marks Coco's UK debut and extends its European expansion. Deliveroo said the deal represents its first use of autonomous delivery vehicles in Britain and reflects its strategy to build a multi-model last-mile network.

Coco's fully electric robots are designed to navigate urban sidewalks at walking pace, offering zero-emission deliveries. Coco has existing partnerships with DoorDash and Wolt in the United States and other markets.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of DoorDash were down 0.11 percent, changing hands at $188.95, after closing Friday's regular session 3.83 percent higher.