Dorian LPG Prices Underwritten Public Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has priced its underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at $44.50 per share. The net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Dorian LPG is an owner and operator of modern Very Large Gas Carriers that transport liquefied petroleum gas globally. Its fleet consists of twenty-five modern VLGCs, including twenty ECO VLGCs and four dual-fuel ECO VLGCs.

Shares of Dorian LPG are down 8% in pre-market trade on Thursday.