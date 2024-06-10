dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement

dormakaba has signed agreement to divest its Sub-Saharan African business



10.06.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST



Rümlang, 10 June 2024 – dormakaba announces that it has signed an agreement to sell the South African entity dormakaba South Africa (Pty) Ltd to the local management team. The transaction is pending final approval by the relevant authorities, which dormakaba expects in the coming weeks. The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction. With the divestment of Sub-Saharan African business dormakaba remains committed to the market. After closing, the business will operate as Access Hardware Holdings (PTY) Ltd. under new ownership and will act as the exclusive dormakaba partner in the region. "As part of our ongoing transformation, this divestment clearly demonstrates dormakaba's commitment to achieving leadership positions in our core markets and product clusters. This strategic approach is aimed at maximizing our resources, enhancing efficiency, and ultimately positioning dormakaba as a global industry leader," says Till Reuter, CEO of dormakaba. Effective after closing, the local management team will officially take ownership of the business activities in the Sub-Saharan African countries. All employees of the market organization will be retained in the new business. “The dedicated management team has a deep understanding of the local market dynamics. We are pleased that this change of ownership will ensure business continuity in the region. Our Middle East and Africa market organization will continue to support the new company, and we look forward to collaborating as exclusive partners," adds Till Reuter. Further information for: Investors Swetlana Iodko Schoordijk Head Investor Relations T: +41 44 818 90 28 swetlana.iodko@dormakaba.com Media Patrick Lehn Senior Manager External Communications / Press Officer T: +41 44 818 92 86 patrick.lehn@dormakaba.com Download Section Media Release (PDF) Disclaimer This communication contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those using the words “believes”, “assumes”, “expects” or formulations of a similar kind. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current judgement of the company, involve risks and uncertainties and are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that the company believes to be reasonable at this time but may prove to be erroneous. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of the company's and the Group's control which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the company or the Group and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the company accepts no obligation to continue to report, update or otherwise review such forward-looking statements or adjust them to new information, or future events or developments.



This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction.



