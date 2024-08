Down 86% This Year, Is Ginkgo Bioworks Stock a Bargain Now?

To say the past year has been rough for investors in Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) would be an understatement of the highest order. As of Aug 14, shares of the synthetic-biology stock were down by 86% in 2024.A beaten-down price isn't the only way the stock market has signaled low expectations. Ginkgo stock has been trading at a steeply negative enterprise value.It's a debt-free company that finished June with $730 million in cash and cash equivalents. The stock has been beaten down so severely, though, that you could buy every outstanding share for just $524 million at recent prices.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool