Down About 47% This Year: Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals a Buy on the Dip?

Investors looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains often turn toward the biotechnology sector. It isn't unusual for stocks in this industry to shoot higher in response to positive clinical-trial results for experimental new drugs.Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a start-up biotech company with an important twist. It's using automation technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to industrialize new drug discovery.With a one-of-a-kind platform that can run and analyze millions of experiments at a time, Recursion could change the drug-discovery process. The stock market, though, isn't that impressed, and the company's share price has fallen by nearly half from a peak it set earlier this year. Let's measure this company's strengths against some challenges it faces to see if buying the stock on the dip is the right move for your portfolio.