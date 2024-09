Down About 65% in 2024, Is Walgreens Stock a Buy on the Dip?

If you've been sifting the markets for high-yield dividend stocks to buy, you've probably noticed Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) offers the highest yield among stocks in the S&P 500 index.The company behind leading pharmacy chains in the U.S. and Europe lowered its quarterly dividend payout to $0.25 this year, but its stock price has been trading below $10 per share. As a result, investors who buy at recent prices could receive a dividend yield above 10% on their original investment.Buying top stocks when they're out of favor is one way to beat the market, but investors who try to catch falling knives often get cut to ribbons. Here's a closer look at why Walgreens was beaten down and its path forward to see if it's a smart buy right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool