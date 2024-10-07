Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 13:42:33

Duckhorn Portfolio Q4 Adj. EPS Beats View; To Go Private In $1.95 Bln Deal; Stock More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) more than doubled in pre-market activity on the NYSE after the premier luxury wine company on Monday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings above market estimates, and a deal to be bought by private equity firm Butterfly Equity in $1.95 billion all-cash deal. Meanwhile, the company's fourth-quarter profit declined, despite higher revenues.

Duckhorn entered into a definitive agreement to go private in deal with Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in the food and beverage sector.

Under the deal terms, Duckhorn stockholders will receive $11.10 per share in cash, representing a premium of around 65.3 percent to the volume weighted average share price of Duckhorn's common stock over the 90-day trading period ending on October 4.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Duckhorn Board of Directors, is expected to close this winter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the deal closure, Duckhorn's common stock will cease to trade and no longer be listed on the NYSE and it will become a privately held company. The firm will continue to be headquartered in St. Helena, California and will operate eleven winery brands under The Duckhorn Portfolio name.

The completion of the transaction is not subject to a financing condition, the firm said.

The agreement includes a customary 45-day "go-shop" period expiring on November 20, during which Duckhorn and its advisors will be permitted to solicit, consider and negotiate alternative acquisition proposals from third parties.

In its fourth quarter, Duckhorn's bottom line totaled $11.30 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $17.77 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $20.42 million or $0.14 per share for the period, compared to $16.74 million or $0.15 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's sales for the quarter rose 7.5 percent to $108.97 million from $101.36 million last year.

Net sales were $107.40 million, an increase of 7.3 percent, from $100.10 miilion in the the prior year. Excluding Sonoma-Cutrer, net sales declined 13.9 percent.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Duckhorn shares were trading at $10.86, up 101.11 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc Registered Shs 9,85 -1,01% The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX um Nulllinie -- Shanghai Composite fällt letztlich tief
Der heimische und der deutsche aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte unentschlossen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen