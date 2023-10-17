Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.10.2023 22:15:00

DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter dividend of thirty-six cents($0.36) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on December 15, 2023, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPontTM and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with TM, SMor ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-announces-regular-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301959502.html

SOURCE DuPont

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DuPont de Nemoursmehr Nachrichten