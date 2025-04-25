DuPont Files Form 10 To Spin Off Electronics Business As Standalone Company

(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) Friday announced that it has filed an initial Form 10 with the SEC to begin the process of spinning off its Electronics business into a separate, publicly traded entity currently named Novus SpinCo1, Inc., "ElectronicsCo".

The spin-off is slated for completion on November 1, 2025, pending customary conditions.

The filing outlines the structure and financial details of the planned separation, positioning ElectronicsCo as a focused global leader in semiconductor and electronics materials and technologies. This step marks the beginning of an iterative regulatory process, with more information to be added in future updates.

The full Form 10 and additional investor materials are available on the SEC and DuPont Investor Relations websites.

Friday, DD closed at $65.69, down 0.55%, and is trading after hours at $65.67, a further 0.03% dip on the NYSE.