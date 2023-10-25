DuPont Showcases Industry-Leading Innovations in Advanced Circuit Materials and Solutions at TPCA Show 2023 in Taipei

TAIPEI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interconnect Solutions (ICS), part of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, a total solution and system design partner focusing on signal integrity and power transmission, is exhibiting its broad portfolio of advanced circuit materials and solutions at the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA) Show at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from October 25-27, 2023. DuPont will exhibit in Booth #N419.

With the advancements of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and 5G networks, there is a growing demand for high-speed and high-frequency devices to meet the rapid development of data generation. The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) industry is facing significant challenges and trends in miniaturization and increased functionality of electronic devices with the adoption of more densely packed and highly integrated package substrates and printed circuit boards.

"At DuPont, we have built strong capabilities globally in the PCB industry and across the value chain," said Yuanyuan Zhou, global business director, Metallization & Imaging, ICS. "Our team has been developing industry-leading advanced metallization chemistries that enable the fast-growing AI applications. Furthermore, with the latest integration of machine learning in our product design, we are able to accelerate our speed to market and offer novel solutions that streamline the design process, increase manufacturing yield and enhance the overall efficiency for our customers."

DuPont's total solution offerings for the substrate and PCB market enable design engineers to apply high-performing materials and advanced chemistry to flex, rigid-flex, rigid PCB, and IC substrate configurations for higher performance and efficiency. With innovative solutions for IC substrates, advanced Multi-layer Board (MLB) full process, and AI applications, DuPont will present advanced circuit materials for AI chip and server-station applications at the show.

DuPont™ Copper Gleam™ PPR-III pulse acid plating copper — As a new generation pulse electroplating for advanced MLB and AI server station applications, it is designed for excellent throwing power on through-hole to fulfill future fine line trend and reliability requirements.

DuPont™ Circuposit™ SAP8000 electroless copper — A new generation SAP metallization technology, an ionic base catalyst electroless copper process, is designed for advanced package substrates such as high-end CPU or GPU and AI chip applications.

DuPont™ Microfill™ SFP-II-M acid plating copper — A novel pattern plating solution for advanced package substrates and AI chip application, is designed for good pattern distribution on big unit sizes for high-performance computing applications.

DuPont™ Riston® DI1500 & DI1600M dry film photoresist — An advanced fine line direct imaging photoresist solution for IC substrate application, with excellent fine line adhesion and resolution as well as high-yield performance.

In addition, with the rapid development of 5G, the Internet of Things, and autonomous driving technologies, the PCB industry is facing a huge challenge in reducing insertion loss and ensuring signal integrity for interconnect applications. DuPont's total solutions to enable low-loss and signal integrity are designed to meet the needs for higher frequency and higher speed signal-transmission applications.

DuPont™ Pyralux® TFH/TFHS/GFL flexible copper-clad laminate — An industry-leading signal integrity solution for consumer electronics. DuPont's design capabilities enable a total solution for superior insertion loss over non-in-kind while retaining the benefits of processibility and bending performance by modified Polyimide (mPI).

DuPont™ Pyralux® AP flexible copper-clad laminate — An ideal Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) laminate solution for high-reliability applications such as aerospace, defense, automotive, telecom, industrial and medical use. Its reliability has been proven with a track record spanning around 30 years.

DuPont™ Interra® HK04J embedded capacitance laminate — A thin buried capacitance laminate designed to function as a power and ground plane in high-speed signal transmission PCB to improve power integrity for communications applications. It meets generative AI high-speed computing PCB power integrity and device minimization requirements.

Laird Performance Materials, now part of DuPont, designs and manufactures high-performance materials to mitigate electromagnetic interference and suppress broadband common mode noise. Offerings include Laird™ Tflex™/Tputty™thermal interface material designed to minimize electromagnetic interference and Laird™ Steward™ CM5441/CM6050 inductive component designed to stop broadband common mode noise effectively and efficiently.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies. More information about DuPont Electronics & Industrial can be found at https://www.dupont.com/electronics-industrial.html .

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com .

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-showcases-industry-leading-innovations-in-advanced-circuit-materials-and-solutions-at-tpca-show-2023-in-taipei-301967417.html

SOURCE DuPont