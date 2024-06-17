Dycom Industries Promotes COO Daniel Peyovich To Succeed Steven Nielsen As CEO

(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer Steven Nielsen will retire on November 30, 2024 after 25 years of service. The company has named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Peyovich to succeed Nielsen upon his retirement.

Nielsen remains CEO and Chair of the Board until his retirement, at which point he will step down as a director. Peyovich has also been appointed President of the Company, effective today, and he is expected to join the Board on November 30, 2024.

Additionally, the Board has voted to designate Richard Sykes, Dycom's current Lead Independent Director, as the Company's next Chairman, with the appointment effective following Nielsen's retirement.

Prior to joining the Company in January 2021, Peyovich spent 21 years in various leadership and management roles at Balfour Beatty Construction, ultimately serving as President of its Northwest Division.