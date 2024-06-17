|
17.06.2024 14:41:35
Dycom Industries Promotes COO Daniel Peyovich To Succeed Steven Nielsen As CEO
(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer Steven Nielsen will retire on November 30, 2024 after 25 years of service. The company has named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Peyovich to succeed Nielsen upon his retirement.
Nielsen remains CEO and Chair of the Board until his retirement, at which point he will step down as a director. Peyovich has also been appointed President of the Company, effective today, and he is expected to join the Board on November 30, 2024.
Additionally, the Board has voted to designate Richard Sykes, Dycom's current Lead Independent Director, as the Company's next Chairman, with the appointment effective following Nielsen's retirement.
Prior to joining the Company in January 2021, Peyovich spent 21 years in various leadership and management roles at Balfour Beatty Construction, ultimately serving as President of its Northwest Division.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dycom Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.05.24
|Ausblick: Dycom Industries gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.24
|Ausblick: Dycom Industries legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Dycom Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dycom Industries Inc.
|164,00
|-1,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht deutlich höher aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Auch die Wall Street bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag hingegen in Rot.