10.05.2023 22:30:00

e.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the "Company”) today announced that it will hold a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the webcast, which will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

Learn more by visiting https://investor.elfbeauty.com.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty builds brands designed to disrupt norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our deep commitment to clean, cruelty-free, inclusive beauty with unparalleled quality for the price has fueled the success of our flagship brand e.l.f. Cosmetics since 2004. Today, our portfolio also includes e.l.f. SKIN; Well People, a clean beauty pioneer; and Keys Soulcare, a groundbreaking lifestyle beauty brand created with Alicia Keys. We stand with every eye, lip, face and paw, and are proud to be the first beauty company to have a manufacturing facility achieve Fair Trade™ certification. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty and mass market retailers globally.

Learn more at https://investor.elfbeauty.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

elf Beauty Inc 81,50 1,88% elf Beauty Inc

