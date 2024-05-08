e.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the "Company”) today announced that it will hold a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 results on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the webcast, which will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a vision to be a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face and skin concern, through our brands e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and Naturium. We are committed to our superpowers of delivering premium-quality products at accessible prices with universal appeal that are clean, vegan, cruelty free and Fair Trade certified.

Learn more at https://www.elfbeauty.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508320842/en/