e.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) today announced that it will hold a webcast to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the webcast, which will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/stock-and-financial/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. e.l.f. is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and NATURIUM, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers. e.l.f. Beauty offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products and proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.’s ethos, the company donates 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts.

Learn more at https://www.elfbeauty.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023481742/en/