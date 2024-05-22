e.l.f. Beauty Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2024 Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) today announced results for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2024.

"Fiscal 2024 marked our strongest year of net sales growth on record, a continuation of the exceptional, consistent, category-leading growth we’ve delivered,” said Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In Q4, we grew net sales by 71% and expanded our market share by 325 basis points, marking our 21st consecutive quarter of net sales and market share growth. As we look ahead, we believe we are still in the early innings of unlocking the full potential we see for e.l.f. Beauty across cosmetics, skin care and international markets.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Review

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023:

Net sales increased 71% to $321.1 million, primarily driven by strength across our retailer and e-commerce channels.

Gross margin increased approximately 180 basis points to 71%, primarily driven by favorable foreign exchange impacts, international price increases, lower costs from retailer activity, cost savings and mix, and improved transportation costs, partially offset by inventory adjustments.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A”) expenses increased $89.1 million to $210.2 million, or 65% of net sales. Adjusted SG&A (SG&A excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) was $196.9 million, or 61% of net sales. The year over year increase in SG&A dollars was primarily due to an increase in marketing and digital spend, compensation and benefits, operations costs, retail fixturing and visual merchandising costs, depreciation and amortization and professional fees.

Net income was $14.5 million on a GAAP basis. Adjusted net income (net income excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) was $30.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.25 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (diluted earnings per share calculated with adjusted net income excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) were $0.53.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) was $40.9 million, or 13% of net sales, up 93% year over year.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Review

For the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the twelve months ended March 31, 2023:

Net sales increased 77% to $1,023.9 million, primarily driven by strength across our retailer and e-commerce channels.

Gross margin increased approximately 330 basis points to 71%, primarily driven by favorable foreign exchange impacts, cost savings and mix, improved transportation costs, inventory adjustments, and international price increases, partially offset by costs related to retailer activity.

SG&A increased $252.2 million to $574.4 million, or 56% of net sales. Adjusted SG&A was $526.4 million, or 51% of net sales. The year over year increase in SG&A dollars was primarily due to an increase in marketing and digital spend, compensation and benefits, operations costs, retail fixturing and visual merchandising costs, depreciation and amortization and professional fees.

Net income was $127.7 million on a GAAP basis. Adjusted net income was $183.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.21 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $3.18.

Adjusted EBITDA was $234.7 million, or 23% of net sales, up 101% year over year.

Balance Sheet

The Company ended fiscal 2024 with $108.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $161.8 million of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, as compared to $120.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $60.9 million of long-term debt and finance lease obligations at the end of fiscal 2023.

Naturium Acquisition

On October 4, 2023, the Company closed the acquisition of Naturium, a fast-growing, high performance skin care brand, for $333.0 million in a combination of cash and Company stock. The acquisition furthers the Company’s mission to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face and skin concern.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company is providing the following outlook for fiscal 2025. When compared to fiscal 2024, the outlook for fiscal 2025 reflects an expected 20-22% increase in net sales.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook Fiscal 2024 Actuals Net sales $1,230-1,250 million $1,024 million Adjusted EBITDA $285-289 million $235 million Adjusted effective tax rate 20-21% 11% Adjusted net income $187-191 million $184 million Adjusted diluted earnings per share $3.20-3.25 $3.18 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 59 million 58 million

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. builds brands designed to disrupt norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. A digitally disruptive brand from the start, we launched in 2004 selling premium-quality makeup for $1 online. Today, we have five visionary, purpose-driven brands, all of which make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face and skin concern. Our brand portfolio includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Naturium, Well People and Keys Soulcare. With a focus on clean, cruelty free and vegan products, we are also the first beauty company with a Fair Trade™ certified manufacturing facility. e.l.f. Beauty brands are sold online and at leading beauty, mass market, and specialty retailers in the U.S. and internationally.

Note Regarding non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company presents these non-GAAP measures because its management uses them as supplemental measures in assessing its operating performance, and believes they are helpful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and they should not be considered as alternatives to or substitutes for measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. The Company’s definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes expense or income related to stock-based compensation, impairment of equity investment, loss on extinguishment of debt and other non-cash and non-recurring items. Such other non-cash or non-recurring items include amortization of internal-use software costs related to cloud applications, costs related to the acquisition of Naturium, and cloud computing ERP implementation costs.

Adjusted SG&A excludes expense related to stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items. Such other non-recurring items include other non-recurring cloud computing ERP implementation costs and costs related to the acquisition of Naturium.

Adjusted effective tax rate is the tax rate when excluding the pre-tax impact of expense or income related to stock-based compensation, other non-cash and non-recurring items, impairment of equity investment, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of acquired intangible assets, as well as the related tax impact for these items, calculated utilizing the statutory rate for where the impact was incurred.

Adjusted net income excludes expense or income related to stock-based compensation, other non-recurring items, impairment of equity investment, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments. Such other non-recurring items include other non-recurring cloud computing ERP implementation costs and costs related to the acquisition of Naturium.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under "Fiscal 2025 Outlook” above, the Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance non-GAAP measures to the corresponding net income and diluted earnings per share GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. The Company cannot provide meaningful estimates of the non-recurring charges and credits excluded from these non-GAAP measures due to the forward-looking nature of these estimates and their inherent variability and uncertainty. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those statements relating to the Company's outlook for fiscal 2025 under "Fiscal 2025 Outlook” above and those statements that we believe we are still in the early innings of unlocking the full potential we see for e.l.f. Beauty across cosmetics, skin care and international markets. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results and the timing of selected events may differ materially from those expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among other things, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, as well as the Company’s ability to effectively compete with other beauty companies; the Company’s ability to successfully introduce new products; the Company's ability to successfully address any difficulties and challenges encountered in connection with its acquisition of Naturium, including the integration of Naturium's business with the Company's business; the Company’s ability to attract new retail customers and/or expand business with its existing retail customers; the Company’s ability to optimize shelf space at its key retail customers; the loss of any of the Company’s key retail customers or if the general business performance of its key retail customers declines; and the Company’s ability to effectively manage its SG&A and other expenses. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, Twelve months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 321,143 $ 187,357 $ 1,023,932 $ 578,844 Cost of sales 93,941 58,231 299,836 188,448 Gross profit 227,202 129,126 724,096 390,396 Selling, general and administrative expenses 210,172 121,081 574,418 322,253 Operating income 17,030 8,045 149,678 68,143 Other (expense) income, net (692 ) 320 1,210 (1,875 ) Impairment of equity investment (1,155 ) — (2,875 ) — Interest expense, net (4,002 ) (106 ) (7,023 ) (2,018 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (176 ) Income before income taxes 11,181 8,259 140,990 64,074 Income tax benefit (provision) 3,346 7,987 (13,327 ) (2,544 ) Net income $ 14,527 $ 16,246 $ 127,663 $ 61,530 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 2.33 $ 1.17 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.29 $ 2.21 $ 1.11 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 55,465,190 53,189,447 54,747,930 52,474,811 Diluted 58,487,557 56,641,510 57,788,454 55,337,554

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,183 $ 120,778 Accounts receivable, net 123,797 67,928 Inventory, net 191,489 81,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,608 33,296 Total current assets 477,077 303,325 Property and equipment, net 13,974 7,874 Intangible assets, net 225,094 78,041 Goodwill 340,600 171,620 Other assets 72,502 34,741 Total assets $ 1,129,247 $ 595,601 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and capital lease obligations $ 100,307 $ 5,575 Accounts payable 81,075 31,427 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 117,733 70,974 Total current liabilities 299,115 107,976 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 161,819 60,881 Deferred tax liabilities 3,666 3,742 Long-term operating lease obligations 21,459 11,201 Other long-term liabilities 616 784 Total liabilities 486,675 184,584 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023; 55,583,660 and 53,770,482 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively 555 535 Additional paid-in capital 936,403 832,481 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50 ) — Accumulated deficit (294,336 ) (421,999 ) Total stockholders' equity 642,572 411,017 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,129,247 $ 595,601

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Twelve months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 127,663 $ 61,530 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,913 22,164 Stock-based compensation expense 40,625 29,117 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount on debt 430 346 Deferred income taxes (3,276 ) (6,401 ) Impairment of equity investment 2,875 — Acquisition-related seller expenses (10,549 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 176 Other, net 1,227 179 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (49,598 ) (22,432 ) Inventory (93,930 ) 3,174 Prepaid expenses and other assets (55,182 ) (24,553 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 81,215 42,995 Other liabilities (6,259 ) (4,412 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 71,154 101,883 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (274,973 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (8,659 ) (1,723 ) Investment contributions (1,028 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (284,660 ) (1,723 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit 89,500 — Proceeds from long-term debt 115,000 — Repayment of long-term debt (7,875 ) (30,000 ) Debt issuance costs paid (665 ) — Cash received from issuance of common stock 5,561 8,053 Other, net (576 ) (788 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 200,945 (22,735 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (34 ) — Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (12,595 ) 77,425 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 120,778 43,353 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 108,183 $ 120,778

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, Twelve months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 14,527 $ 16,246 $ 127,663 $ 61,530 Interest expense, net 4,002 106 7,023 2,018 Income tax (benefit) provision (3,346 ) (7,987 ) 13,327 2,544 Depreciation and amortization 9,722 4,617 30,167 18,016 EBITDA $ 24,905 $ 12,982 $ 178,180 $ 84,108 Stock-based compensation 11,166 7,284 40,625 29,117 Impairment of equity investment (a) 1,155 — 2,875 — Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) — — — 176 Other non-cash and non-recurring items (c) 3,704 977 13,061 3,380 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,930 $ 21,243 $ 234,741 $ 116,781

(a) Represents an impairment of equity investment recorded during the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2024. (b) Loss on extinguishment of debt includes the write-off of existing debt issuance costs and certain fees paid related to the amended credit agreement. (c) Represents other non-cash or non-recurring items, which include amortization of internal-use software costs related to cloud applications, costs related to the acquisition of Naturium, and cloud computing ERP implementation costs.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP SG&A to non-GAAP adjusted SG&A (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, Twelve months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 210,172 $ 121,081 $ 574,418 $ 322,253 Stock-based compensation (11,145 ) (7,195 ) (40,609 ) (29,005 ) Other non-recurring items (a) (2,134 ) — (7,401 ) — Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 196,893 $ 113,886 $ 526,408 $ 293,248

(a) Represents non-recurring cloud computing ERP implementation costs and costs related to the acquisition of Naturium.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, Twelve months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 14,527 $ 16,246 $ 127,663 $ 61,530 Stock-based compensation 11,166 7,284 40,625 29,117 Other non-recurring items (a) 2,444 — 8,041 — Impairment of equity investment (b) 1,155 — 2,875 — Loss on extinguishment of debt (c) — — — 176 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (d) 4,864 2,029 15,047 8,122 Tax Impact (e) (3,311 ) (1,730 ) (10,485 ) (7,132 ) Adjusted net income $ 30,845 $ 23,829 $ 183,766 $ 91,813 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 58,487,557 56,641,510 57,788,454 55,337,554 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.42 $ 3.18 $ 1.66

(a) Represents non-recurring cloud computing ERP implementation costs and costs related to the acquisition of Naturium. (b) Represents an impairment of equity investment recorded during the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2024. (c) Loss on extinguishment of debt includes the write-off of existing debt issuance costs and certain fees paid related to the amended credit agreement. (d) Represents amortization expense of acquired intangible assets consisting of customer relationships and trademarks. (e) Represents the tax impact of the above adjustments.

