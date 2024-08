e.l.f. Beauty's Outlook Underwhelms. Should Investors Worry or Buy the Dip?

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) sank after the cosmetic company's guidance failed to excite investors. The stock is still up by over 40% in the past year even after the recent pullback.Let's go beyond the surface and see if see if the pullback in the stock is a good opportunity to buy shares.For its fiscal first quarter, e.l.f. soared past analyst estimates, with quarterly sales jumping 50% to $324.5 million in the period ended June 30, easily topping the consensus of $305 million. It saw strength in both the retail channel as well as through its e-commerce site.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool