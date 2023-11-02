Early Discovery Data Shows Ability of Castle Biosciences’ Pipeline Program to Distinguish Between Responders and Non-Responders to an Atopic Dermatitis Therapy

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced new data showing the ability of its pipeline test in development to distinguish between responders and non-responders to an atopic dermatitis (AD) therapy and also distinguish between AD, psoriasis (PSO) and mycosis fungoides (MF) skin lesions.

The goal of Castle’s innovative pipeline initiative is to develop a genomic test aimed at guiding systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe AD, PSO and related conditions. Additional updates regarding development of this pipeline program are expected in 2024.

"We are excited about our early results that show the ability of our inflammatory skin disease pipeline program to distinguish between patients diagnosed with moderate-to-severe AD who will respond and who will not respond to an AD systemic therapy,” said Robert Cook, Ph.D., senior vice president of research and development at Castle Biosciences. "We look forward to additional development data in 2024 and are targeting launch of the test by the end of 2025.”

"A test of this type would be a significant step forward in the care of patients suffering from these debilitating conditions,” added Aaron Farberg, M.D., FAAD, lead poster author and double-board certified dermatologist, Mohs surgeon and chief medical officer of Bare Dermatology in Dallas. "The test’s results could help clinicians personalize therapy selection for patients based on their molecular profile and potentially help spare them from enduring multiple ineffective and expensive medication courses before finding one that controls their symptoms.”

Castle shared data regarding its innovative pipeline initiative at the recent 2023 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference® (FC23). In addition to therapy responder data in patients diagnosed with AD, the Company also presented data confirming that gene expression differences exist between AD, PSO and MF skin lesions which could assist clinicians in making an appropriate diagnosis. This is clinically significant as incorrectly treating inflammatory skin diseases can not only delay a critical diagnosis but may further complicate a patient’s disease if incorrectly prescribed a medication for the wrong condition.

Additional updates regarding development of this pipeline program are expected in 2024. Castle’s poster from FC23 may be viewed here.

About Castle’s Inflammatory Skin Disease Pipeline Test

Inflammatory skin disease accounts for a significant number of patient visits to both primary care and dermatology clinics across the United States every year. Psoriasis (PSO) and atopic dermatitis (AD) are among the most common inflammatory skin conditions, and patient quality of life is severely impacted by these chronic diseases. Fortunately, systemic medications developed over the past 15 years have demonstrated a significant improvement in patients’ lives. In the United States alone, there are about 18 million patients diagnosed with PSO and AD, and approximately 450,000 patients annually are eligible for these systemic therapies. While there are now many effective treatment options available for those with moderate-to-severe inflammatory skin diseases, current clinical practice relies on a trial-and-error approach for therapy selection.

To answer this unmet clinical need, in 2021, Castle initiated a prospective, multi-center clinical study (IDENTITY) to develop and validate a gene expression profile (GEP) test to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe AD, PSO and other related diseases. In 2022, the Company initiated a second, prospective study (SIGNAL-MF) to investigate the possibility of the pipeline test including an ancillary component to help identify lesions that may be MF, a rare and serious type of skin cancer, often referred to as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, that is easily mistaken for AD and PSO. MF requires a rigorous histologic and molecular workup to diagnose, and patients with MF being treated for presumed AD or PSO can further delay this critical diagnosis.

