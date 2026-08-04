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04.08.2026 07:22:54
Ecopro Mat Loss Narrows In Q2
(RTTNews) - Ecopro Materials Co., Ltd., Ecopro Mat (450080.KS), a South Korean producer of precursor materials for nickel-based anode materials, on Tuesday reported its net loss narrowed in the second quarter compared with the loss in the previous year.
For the second quarter, net loss narrowed to KRW 12.90 billion from KRW 33.50 billion in the previous year.
Operating loss narrowed to KRW 10.58 billion from KRW 28.79 billion in the prior year.
Sales increased to KRW 178.79 billion from KRW 78.07 billion in the previous year.
Ecopro Mat is currently trading 5.04% lesser at KRW 31,150 on the Korean Stock Exchange.
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