ECS Named AWS Managed Service Provider for Eighth Consecutive Year

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has been named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner for the eighth consecutive year. ECS delivers AWS cloud solutions through premier consulting, audited managed services, and the optimized, value-added resale of the entire global AWS product catalogue. ECS has also maintained an AWS Premier Consulting Partner tier for seven years in a row.

To achieve these designations, ECS met strict AWS program requirements, including a rigorous third-party audit in which the company demonstrated operational excellence and value-added delivery across its AWS offerings. Passing this audit demonstrates ECS’ expertise in guiding customers through all phases of the cloud adoption lifecycle, from plan and design through migration, build, and optimization.

"We are thrilled to be once again recognized as an essential partner who provides critical value for our customers,” said Ross Serino, vice president of Cloud Operations at ECS. "A key part of that value lies in the AWS cloud solutions that empower our customers to realize cost savings, increased flexibility, and improved cybersecurity. Fueled by the thought leadership of our Cloud Center of Excellence and our philosophy of continuous innovation, ECS is focused on delivering ‘next-generation MSP’ capabilities for our customers, including helping them realize the benefits of the AWS platform.”

"With our eighth successful AWS audit in a row, ECS continues to demonstrate our expertise at delivering cloud solutions using AWS technology,” said Michael Scrivener, director of Cloud Solutions at ECS. "With these designations, our customers can feel confident that they are partnering with AWS experts who have the strategic insights and experience to streamline and transform their business operations.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit asgn.com.

