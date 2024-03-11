ECS Named Prime on $500M ARPA-H IDIQ

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, has been named a prime contractor on a five-year, $500M indefinite delivery/indefinite quality (IDIQ) contract from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).

The Strategic Technical ARPA-H Talent Support (STATS) contract vehicle calls for systems engineering, technical advisory support, and other professional services including financial management and program management. STATS is a new contract for ECS.

Established in 2022, ARPA-H supports the development of high-impact research to drive biomedical and health breakthroughs and deliver transformative, sustainable, and equitable health solutions for all Americans.

Under the contract, ECS will support ARPA-H in managing pivotal investments in breakthrough technologies and broadly applicable platforms, capabilities, resources, and solutions. This work will directly support the biomedical and health research programs at the heart of ARPA-H’s mission. It will also enable ARPA-H to leverage ECS services and solutions across their forward-facing mission offices and support offices.

"ECS has decades of experience in two key areas that position us to support ARPA-H's mission. First, we’ve served as a prime contractor with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which pioneered the federal "ARPA Model” used by ARPA-H today. Second, we’ve acted as a health modernization agent, directly supporting transformational programs across DHA, VA, HHS, and innovative programs across the National Institutes of Health,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. "We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to deliver inaugural contract services to a new federal agency, while also expanding our ability to deliver health modernization expertise to the frontlines of biotech and health innovation.”

"We are thrilled to support ARPA-H as it takes on the most urgent challenges in our health ecosystem,” said Asad Akhtar, vice president of Health Analytics, Automation, and Artificial Intelligence at ECS. "These challenges range from escalating rates of chronic disease to inequitable access to high-quality health care, to the rise of antimicrobial resistance.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311448989/en/