ECS Secures Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Supporting FCC Application Development

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has secured a multiple award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract in support of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) requirement for application development support services. The full scope of the IDIQ includes support across program and project management, software and application development, documentation, and extreme programming (XP) for the FCC Information Technology Center (ITC).

As an awardee, ECS will provide application development support services for existing, modernized, and new systems. ECS will have the dual goal of improving FCC stakeholders’ experience in meeting business requirements and providing tight coordination of service delivery with other FCC ITC contractors.

"We couldn’t be more pleased with this opportunity to expand our support of the FCC ITC in a broad-based effort to develop and deploy improved IT applications across the FCC Bureaus and Offices,” said Keith Quigley, ECS senior vice president of enterprise solutions. "We will work closely with the FCC ITC, as well as any other FCC ITC contractors, in delivering applications that improve work efficiency, effectiveness, and experience for FCC personnel.”

"Our application services team is focused on developing and delivering highly secure, scalable, and effective solutions,” said John Heneghan, ECS president. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the FCC to help them realize an improved stakeholder experience and meet organizational priorities.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit asgn.com.

