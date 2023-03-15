ECS Wins $19M Contract With Defense Manpower Data Center

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has won a five-year $19M contract with the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). A leader in DoD identity management, the DMDC maintains DoD databases, supports the information requirements of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness, and oversees DoD personnel programs and research.

ECS will support the digital transformation of the DMDC by optimizing existing instances of ServiceNow ? the digital workflow management platform ? and ensuring the success of new implementations. By providing operations and maintenance services, architectural design, development, and implementation services, ECS will bring new capabilities to the DMDC and transform legacy IT applications.

ECS adds this DMDC project to a lengthy list of successful ServiceNow deployments it has undertaken for the DoD and federal civilian clients. These include: the Army, Air Force, Space Force, Defense Information Systems Agency, several DoD Fourth Estate agencies, Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Treasury, U.S. Postal Service, and Environmental Protection Agency.

"ECS is excited to support the critical mission of the DMDC,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. "We’ll use our ServiceNow expertise to help the agency reduce workflow complexity, boost productivity, and offer improved services to uniformed service members, veterans, and families around the world.”

"As a ServiceNow Elite partner, ECS leverages the full power of the platform to support the DMDC’s digital transformation,” said Martin Burke, vice president of Integrated Solutions at ECS. "ECS will help DMDC reengineer and modernize every one of its business and IT processes, using the powerful features and flexibility of the ServiceNow platform.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

