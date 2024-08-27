ECS Wins IT Support Services Blanket Purchase Agreement With the National Institutes of Health, Expected Spend of $1.1B

ECS, an IT systems integrator focused on data and AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation solutions, and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, has been named a prime contractor on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Enabling and Advancing Technologies (NEAT) blanket purchase agreement. This five-year, multi-award contract vehicle with the NIH, which represents new work for ECS, positions the company to deliver the entire range of IT support services to the NIAID, including cyber infrastructure, software engineering, cybersecurity, AI, and data management and analytics solutions.

ECS currently performs business operations support and analytical support services for the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and provides cybersecurity services to the NIH Information Security and Assurance Office (ISAO) within the NIH Center for Information Technology (CIT).

The new work, overseen by the NIH NIAID Office of Cyber Infrastructure and Computational Biology (OCICB), will support the NIAID’s mission of conducting basic and applied research to better understand, treat, and ultimately prevent infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases. NIAID expects to spend nearly $1.1 billion via this contract vehicle over the next five years.

"Building on our decades-long partnership with the NIH, this award represents an important next step in IT innovation and advancement for NIAID’s globally impactful mission,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. "ECS is proud to support NIAID’s efforts to lead the world in scientific research that will improve our understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases.”

"With this award, NIAID will enhance scientific research and development through innovation and the augmentation of its IT ecosystem, leveraging the best of cutting-edge technologies, platforms, and access to top IT professional talent,” said Asad Akhtar, vice president of Health and Human Services at ECS. "ECS has demonstrated our ability to support NIH’s most critical modernization efforts, and we are excited to partner with NIAID to deliver on our core capabilities of software engineering, infrastructure, and data management and analytics. We look forward to delivering IT support services across the Institute and helping to safeguard the public from outbreaks, diseases, and other public health crises.”

About ECS

ECS, part of ASGN Incorporated’s Federal Government Segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, including defense and intelligence organizations. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has nearly 4,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

