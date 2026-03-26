Safety Income and Growth Aktie

Safety Income and Growth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046

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26.03.2026 21:26:39

EEM Offers Focused Growth While IXUS Provides Broad Safety

Both iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:EEM)and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)are popular iShares offerings for international exposure, but they serve distinct purposes: IXUS provides comprehensive access to developed and emerging non-U.S. stocks, while EEM zeroes in on large- and mid-cap companies from emerging markets. EEM carries a substantially higher expense ratio and narrower portfolio than IXUS, but it also posted a stronger one-year total return and leans more heavily into technology and emerging-market equities.This comparison breaks down their cost, diversification, sector tilts, and risk profiles to help investors assess which approach may better fit their goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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