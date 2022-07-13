Elastic Announces Enhancements to Cross-Cluster Search and Cross-Cluster Replication

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced enhancements to its cross-cluster search and cross-cluster replication capabilities with interoperability between self-managed deployments and Elastic Cloud, now generally available. Customers can seamlessly search data across multiple Elasticsearch clusters deployed on-premises, on Kubernetes, and in the cloud.

Cross-cluster search enables users to search across multiple clusters and visualize data in one coherent view for deeper insights. Cross-cluster replication allows customers to replicate data between clusters regardless of their physical location (cloud or on-premises) and deployment model.

Notable features include:

Streamlining workflows with a single user interface to search and replicate data between Elasticsearch clusters regardless of environment—on-premises, public cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud.

Enabling customers to minimize risk and increase operational efficiency while retaining complete visibility of their data throughout the gradual migration of on-premises workloads to the cloud.

Optimizing customers’ ability to troubleshoot production applications, analyze security events, and manage where their sensitive data resides.

Improving disaster recovery scenarios where data redundancy and business continuity are critical, while increasing service resilience and lowering latency.

For more information, read the Elastic blog.

Supporting Quotes:

"With Elastic’s cross-cluster replication, sales representatives and customers anywhere in the world are now able to find a suitable vehicle more comfortably,” said Andreas Schaller, Group IT Solution Architect, BMW .

. "Cross cluster search is really appealing for our clients. We can carve out separate clusters if the client needs them for security or other strategic reasons, but our security operations center can still run a threat hunting search across all the clusters from a single node,” said Kamyar Kojouri, Director of Security Operations, ECI .

. "With data volumes growing rapidly and becoming more dispersed, organizations need tools that optimize the flow of data and complement the rest of their technology stack while maintaining compliance,” said Uri Cohen, VP, Product Management, Elastic. "Elastic’s hybrid and multi-cloud cross-cluster search and cross-cluster replication capabilities help customers manage and retain data for both regulatory and business purposes by enabling them to seamlessly replicate and search data across different environments, clusters, regions, and cloud providers.”

About Elastic:

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables 18,000+ customers and more than half of the Fortune 500, to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

