Elastic Announces Expanded Collaboration With AWS

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced an expansion to its collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The two companies are building on momentum and will work together to build, market, and deliver seamless access to Elastic Cloud on AWS while leveraging AWS’s global footprint and breadth of services.

Areas of collaboration include expanding competencies to ease migration to Elastic Cloud on AWS, simplifying onboarding to Elastic Cloud on AWS and streamlining data ingestion, and new go-to-market initiatives.

Expanding Competencies and Validated Qualifications

As an AWS Partner, Elastic has been certified as an AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP) Partner to support the migration of customers to Elastic Cloud on AWS. In addition, Elastic has earned multiple AWS validated qualifications that demonstrate a high level of specialization, AWS technical expertise, and proven customer success.

Elastic’s growing number of AWS competencies and validated qualifications include:

AWS Data & Analytics ISV Competency

AWS PrivateLink Ready Product Validation

AWS Public Sector Partner

AWS Graviton Ready Product Validation

Simplifying Onboarding to Elastic Cloud on AWS and Streamlining Data Ingestion

As recently announced, a simplified Elastic Cloud on AWS onboarding experience now offers customers faster time to value with Elastic. Elastic will focus on delivering an enhanced integration for account creation and setup that reduces the initial setup time for Elastic Cloud on AWS from hours to minutes.

As part of a pre-existing technical collaboration driven by customer demand, the companies have already completed more than 20 integrations to streamline data ingestion into Elastic Cloud on AWS. This development work includes integrations with AWS FireLens, Amazon S3 Storage Lens, AWS WAF, and AWS Network Firewall, along with the Elastic serverless forwarder, which is available via the AWS Serverless Application Repository. Elastic will continue to build on AWS to enable customers to seamlessly ingest AWS logs, metrics, and events into Elastic Cloud on AWS quickly to deliver results that matter.

Go-to-Market Initiatives

As part of the expanded collaboration between Elastic and AWS, the two companies will also invest in joint go-to-market initiatives, including a free 7-day trial through the AWS Marketplace, and Elastic offering competitive pricing for its products listed on AWS Marketplace, which provides even greater value to customers.

AWS has committed to working with Elastic to drive new business and accelerate sales cycles through the AWS sales organization. AWS is providing Elastic co-selling support for Elastic Cloud with AWS field sales teams globally and a mutual commitment to customer success from AWS and Elastic as a result of Elastic being in the AWS ISV Accelerate program.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new with our collaboration with AWS.

Supporting Quotes:

"MISI deploys Elastic Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) to operate a security operations center that serves as a training and education resource for new cybersecurity professionals and national defense contractors,” said Armando Seay, Executive Director at Maryland Innovation and Security Institute. "Empowering collaboration and innovation between federal and private cybersecurity experts is at the heart of our mission, and together, Elastic and AWS help MISI accelerate innovative cybersecurity technologies and bring even more value to our customers and partners.”

"The foundation of our relationship with Elastic is rooted in listening to customers and working to deliver a great experience for them on AWS,” said Stephen Orban, Vice President, AWS Marketplace, Partner Engineering, and ISVs at AWS. "Enabling frictionless migration and operation of Elastic Cloud on AWS and a streamlined subscription experience is just the beginning. Through our expanded efforts, we are ensuring our joint customers have easier access to Elastic Cloud on AWS so they can focus on solving their most complex challenges.”

"Through our collaboration, customers can take advantage of simplified data collection from AWS services, and cloud-optimized features that optimize their Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions with Elastic Cloud on AWS," said Steve Kearns, Vice President, Elastic Platform at Elastic. "Elastic is committed to delivering a proven subscription experience for our Elasticsearch service through the AWS Marketplace, and we look forward to continuing to work with AWS to help organizations get the most value out of their deployment and focus on what is critical to their business.”

