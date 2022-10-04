Elastic Announces Innovations to Transform the Way Organizations Search, Observe and Protect their Data

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced innovations across the Elastic Search Platform — a leading data analytics platform for search-powered solutions.

According to a recent Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Elastic, ??84% of data leaders are investing in search-powered technologies to increase the speed and productivity of their organizations and help them solve business challenges faster. Innovations to the Elastic Search Platform and the company's Observability, Security, and Enterprise Search solutions will help IT organizations surface meaningful insights from petabytes of corporate data to make mission-critical business decisions.

Innovations across the Elastic Search Platform, Elastic Cloud, and solutions include:

Simplifying the Elastic Cloud on AWS Experience

Enabling customers to easily ingest data from any AWS service into Elastic Cloud on AWS directly from the AWS Marketplace with just three clicks. The new, native Elastic Cloud on AWS onboarding experience, now generally available, reduces the initial setup time from hours to minutes.

Showcasing future Elastic Cloud enhancements with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure that will help customers get started even faster, with push button provisioning and setup for everyday use cases, including search, log analytics, and endpoint protection.

Improving search relevance with machine learning-based hybrid scoring

Combining traditional keyword scoring with vector search scoring capabilities to deliver more accurate and relevant search results to end users, currently in technical preview with general availability coming soon.

Introducing a vision for a new stateless architecture as the next generation Elastic Search Platform

Announcing plans to develop stateless Elasticsearch, a new, fully cloud-native architecture designed to push the boundaries of resilience, speed, and scale, laying the foundation for a serverless Elastic service. A stateless architecture will fully decouple compute and storage services, enabling customers to store and search all of their data in stateless object storage services such as Amazon S3, Azure Blob Store, and Google Cloud Storage.

Separating compute from storage will provide customers complete control over how their resources are provisioned and scaled based on applications’ unique resource demands.

Announcing the beta of new Universal Profiling™ and additional synthetic monitoring capabilities to enhance cloud-native observability

Introducing a new Universal Profiling™ capability, now in private beta, to provide visibility into how application code and infrastructure are performing at all times, in production and across a wide range of languages, in both containerized and non-containerized environments.

Adding a new managed testing infrastructure within Elastic Uptime to enable customers to schedule tests from a global network of testing agents for greater visibility into regional variances, now in beta.

Providing non-technical users the ability to quickly create a user journey through an application and turn that into a synthetic monitor with a new point-and-click script recorder, also in beta.

Modernizing security operations with actionable threat intelligence in Elastic Security

Adding to the recently announced Elastic security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) feature set, new threat intelligence management capabilities, with general availability coming soon, will enable security teams to gather indicators of compromise and search, sort, filter and take action on threat intelligence feeds from a single, unified view within the Elastic Security investigation interface.

Helping security practitioners better understand emerging threats and ease the ingestion and preparation of threat intelligence from numerous sources, including AbuseCH, AlienVault OTX, Anomali, Cybersixgill, MISP, Recorded Future, and ThreatQuotient, which are generally available.

For more information about how the new Elastic Search Platform and solution updates are pushing the boundaries of search speed, scale, and relevance to deliver results that matter, read the Elastic blog.

Supporting Quotes:

"Elastic has become one of our key strategic partners, and we keep gaining more and more value out of the platform,” said Ali Rey, Senior Vice President of Technology Platforms, Emirates NBD . "We used to take days to find out where a problem was; now we're doing it in a matter of minutes with Elastic, and our customers are the benefactors. This reduction in mean-time-to-resolution was something we couldn't do with our legacy solutions.”

. "We used to take days to find out where a problem was; now we're doing it in a matter of minutes with Elastic, and our customers are the benefactors. This reduction in mean-time-to-resolution was something we couldn't do with our legacy solutions.” "A platform that enables speed, scale, and relevance is critical to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and drive tangible business outcomes from their cloud investments,” said Ken Exner, Chief Product Officer, Elastic. "Elastic delivers search, observability, and security on our data analytics platform, providing customers with the data insights they need to make informed business decisions and create a more resilient organization.”

