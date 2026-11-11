Elemental Aktie

Elemental ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PLELMTL00033

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11.11.2026 21:30:51

Elemental Royalty: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 11, 2026, Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE) announced record year-to-date revenue of nearly $70 million. The precious metals royalty company is shedding overhead costs while expanding production streams to boost cash flow. Three things management said stand out.

Management sold the company's royalty generation unit, which accounted for 60% of workforce personnel and over 25% of general and administrative (G&A) overhead expenses, to streamline operations. The sale removes $5 million in annual royalty generation costs while setting up deeper administrative savings.

The acquisition of five producing assets from Orion adds immediate cash flow and expands total output capacity. Management expects production to reach over 50,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), a metric converting non-gold production into equivalent gold volume, by 2030.

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Elemental Royalty Corp. Registered Shs 12,90 0,78% Elemental Royalty Corp. Registered Shs

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