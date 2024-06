Eli Lilly Hits an All-Time High: Is the Soaring Pharma Stock Still a Buy?

Johnson & Johnson reigned as the largest healthcare company in the world for years. UnitedHealth Group also took a turn at the top. However, the title now belongs to Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) -- and it isn't even close.Lilly continues to widen its lead over all other healthcare companies. It just reached yet another all-time high. Is this soaring pharma stock still a buy?You won't have to look hard to find good news for Lilly that explains its remarkable stock performance. We can start with Mounjaro. The drug, marketed in the U.S. for treating type 2 diabetes (T2D) and outside the U.S. for T2D and weight loss, is now Lilly's top-selling product. Mounjaro's sales more than tripled year over year in the first quarter of 2024 to over $1.8 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel