29.06.2024 12:15:00
Eli Lilly Is Teaming Up With OpenAI. Here Are 3 Things Smart Investors Should Know.
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is one of the hottest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The company is quickly gaining steam in the weight loss market thanks to its blockbuster drug, Mounjaro, and its sibling treatment, Zepbound.In addition, earlier this month a group of external advisors to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorsed the use of Lilly's Alzheimer's candidate, donanemab.While this was encouraging, Lilly just unveiled even more good news. The company is teaming up with OpenAI in an effort to spearhead its drug discovery efforts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
