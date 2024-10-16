|
16.10.2024 12:15:00
Eli Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk: Which Weight Loss Stock is The Better Opportunity Over The Next 10 Years?
Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists have taken the healthcare world by storm, emerging as mainstream treatments for patients with diabetes or obesity. Some of these medications include Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, and Saxenda, and Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) Mounjaro and Zepbound.Below, I'll dig into which pharmaceutical stock I think is the better buy for the long run. While Novo Nordisk and Lilly each carry encouraging prospects, I see one of these companies as the superior opportunity.Right now Novo Nordisk has a considerable lead on Lilly in GLP-1 market share, and a couple of notable wins have me thinking this lead will widen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!