Eli Lilly's Top GLP-1 Drugs Now Account for Nearly 40% of Its Revenue, and That's Likely to Go Higher in Future Quarters

For a top drugmaker like Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), developing new drugs is key to ensuring that its business continues to grow. Patents don't last forever, so continuing to innovate is the only surefire way to be successful and remain a top company in the healthcare industry.In the past couple of years, the company has obtained approvals for multiple new products, including Mounjaro for diabetes, Zepbound for weight loss, and Kisunla for Alzheimer's. These products could be cornerstones of the company's business for years to come. And they are reasons that investors are bullish on the company's prospects today.They're also ways for Lilly to soar higher in value, even though the stock may look expensive now , trading at more than 100 times its trailing earnings. The future growth opportunities are simply that alluring.