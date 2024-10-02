|
02.10.2024 17:45:00
Elimination of the dilutive impact of Shareplan 2024
In the context of the AXA Group’s 2024 employee share offering (Shareplan 2024)* and in order to eliminate any associated dilutive effect, AXA has executed today a share repurchase agreement with an investment services provider, whereby AXA will buy back its own shares for cancellation for a maximum amount of Euro 452,200,000, in accordance with the terms of its share repurchase program**.The price per share to be paid by AXA shall be determined on the basis of the arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average prices calculated over a period of 20 trading days commencing on October 3, 2024 and corresponding to the fixing period for the shares to be issued under Shareplan 2024. Share buyback transactions by the investment services provider conducted in relation to this agreement will not extend beyond October 30, 2024.* The AXA Group’s 2024 employee share offering (Shareplan 2024) has been authorized by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of April 23, 2024. Please refer to the press release issued on September 11, 2024 for further information on Shareplan 2024.** The AXA share repurchase program has been authorized by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of April 23, 2024.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
