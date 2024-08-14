|
14.08.2024 06:58:24
Emmi is on track and focussing on strategic acquisitions
|
Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Lucerne, 14 August 2024 – The Emmi Group posted net sales of CHF 2,017.2 million in the first half of 2024 (previous year: CHF 2,103.4 million), which, as expected, was down on the same period of the previous year due to negative acquisition and currency effects. Positive volume effects and negative price effects, driven primarily by milk prices, netted each other out, resulting in flat organic sales growth (0.0%). Sales developed positively in the division Europe, in the key markets of Brazil and Chile in the division Americas, in the brand and industrial customer business in Switzerland, and in the strategic niches of ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte and premium desserts in Italy. Thanks to a return to broad-based profitable volume growth, ongoing portfolio transformation and operational progress in foreign markets, Emmi achieved a pleasing result at EBIT level of CHF 140.3 million (PY: CHF 138.5 million) and an EBIT margin of 7.0% (PY: 6.6%). Emmi also made a strategic acquisition in Brazil with Verde Campo and announced further acquisitions in the form of Hochstrasser in Switzerland and Mademoiselle Desserts in France. With the cross-industry initiative “KlimaStaR Milk”, Emmi and its partners have identified effective levers for achieving a more sustainable dairy industry in Switzerland and successfully promoted the circular economy with milk products in recyclable PET bottles. Emmi confirms the communicated sales and earnings forecasts for full-year 2024, excluding the contemplated acquisition of the Mademoiselle Desserts Group.
Emmi generated sales of CHF 2,017.2 million in the first half of 2024, representing a decline of 4.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. This decline was due to the disposal of Gläserne Molkerei and negative currency effects as a result of the devaluation of the Chilean peso, the euro and the US Dollar against the Swiss franc. The acquisition of Verde Campo in Brazil, on the other hand, had a slightly positive effect. Despite a return to broad-based volume growth, sales at group level remained flat (0.0%) in organic terms, due to slightly declining price effects driven primarily by milk prices. Lower exports of surplus Swiss milk and milk shortages in Tunisia had an overall negative impact on organic growth of -0.8%.
Division Switzerland
The market environment in which the Emmi Group is operating remains challenging. While consumer sentiment is showing signs of recovery in many European markets, albeit from a low level, it remains subdued in the US. Despite this, Emmi’s foreign companies are making operational progress – this is particularly the case in the dessert companies, at Darey Brands in California and the companies in the UK, Spain, Chile, Tunisia and Brazil. In addition to the ongoing portfolio transformation, measures to increase productivity, efficiency programmes, a strategically forward-looking purchasing policy and strict cost discipline are also having a positive impact. Despite declining sales, Emmi thus increased its gross profit to CHF 784.2 million (PY: CHF 775.4 million) and its gross profit margin to 38.9% (PY: 36.9%). While the positive change in the gross profit margin was reduced by higher operating expenses, in particular personnel expenses due to inflation-related wage increases (secondary effects), as well as marketing and sales costs and maintenance and repairs costs, it nonetheless resulted in encouraging margin improvements at the EBIT and net profit levels.
The Emmi Group has implemented its strategy in a focused manner and consistently developed its portfolio. While last year's focus was on the sale of Gläserne Molkerei, Emmi made one acquisition this year and announced two more, all with a view to expanding its strategic markets and niches. In May 2024, Laticínios Porto Alegre, Emmi’s Brazilian subsidiary, acquired a majority stake in the Verde Campo dairy in the state of Minas Gerais. This acquisition strengthens Emmi’s existing market position in the key market of Brazil with functional premium dairy products made from high-quality proteins under the innovative Verde Campo brand. The Emmi Group has also announced the acquisition of the long-established and highly-regarded coffee roaster Hochstrasser AG in Lucerne, which will strengthen its coffee expertise and the innovative development of its iconic Emmi Caffè Latte brand in the long term. Finally, Emmi announced the contemplated acquisition of the leading French Mademoiselle Desserts Group, which specialises in premium patisserie, after the balance sheet date. The acquisition would enable Emmi to offer its customers a highly innovative product range and, as an Emmi “Desserts Powerhouse”, to double its sales in the strategic niche of premium desserts.
Responsible action has been firmly anchored in the business model of the Emmi Group for generations. Emmi made significant progress in implementing its sustainability strategy in the first half of the year. Emmi has been working with other players for many years to make sustainable milk production the norm through standards and industry initiatives. As a pioneer of the “Sustainable Swiss Milk” industry standard, Emmi helped to ensure the introduction of this standard in 2019, which all milk suppliers have been obliged to implement since 2024. The industry initiative “KlimaStaR Milk”, initiated by Emmi, Nestlé, ZMP, aaremilch AG and AgroCleanTech, presented a positive interim balance in May 2024 with regard to its objectives of reducing the climate footprint of the dairy industry and simultaneously reducing the competition for food and land. It should be noted that it is the combination of these objectives that makes the pilot project unique, and that the participating milk suppliers are well aware of this challenge. The calculation of the greenhouse gas emissions of the companies was significantly lower than expected and the most important levers to further reduce them were identified. As a result, the 230 pilot companies reduced their greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram of milk by an average of 4.9% and food competition by 19.7% in the first two years. In collaboration with Coop, Emmi also launched the environmentally friendly PET bottle for milk and dairy products, a packaging innovation in Switzerland. As a founding member of RecyPac, Emmi is taking another step forwards in its quest to achieve its sustainability goals with regard to the circular economy. PET bottles are currently the only plastic food packaging in Switzerland that can be recycled and reused in a closed loop. In addition, 80% of the milk volume purchased by the subsidiary Quillayes Surlat in Chile is certified with the AENOR animal welfare label, which makes Quillayes Surlat the first South American company to buy milk certified with this animal welfare label.
Emmi is maintaining its sales and earnings outlook, excluding the potential effects of its contemplated acquisition of the Mademoiselle Desserts Group. Emmi expects sales growth to be slightly higher in the second half of the year than in the first, despite the persistence of volatile market conditions. Emmi therefore continues to expect organic growth of 1% to 2% for the Group for 2024 as a whole. In terms of earnings, it continues to expect EBIT of between CHF 295 million and CHF 315 million and a net profit margin of between 5.0% and 5.5% for full year 2024. At present, it is not possible to reliably assess the potential impact of Mademoiselle Desserts on 2024 as a whole due to the impending closing date and purchase price allocation.
Download material and further information
Contacts
Media
Investors and Analysts
About Emmi
Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 14 countries.
Emmi’s business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at 57 of its own production sites in eleven countries. With around 10,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.2 billion in 2023.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emmi Management AG
|Landenbergstrasse 1
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@emmi.com
|Internet:
|www.emmi.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012829898
|Valor:
|1282989
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1967475
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1967475 14-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Emmi AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14.08.24
|Emmi ist auf Kurs und setzt auf strategische Akquisitionen (EQS Group)
|
14.08.24
|Emmi is on track and focussing on strategic acquisitions (EQS Group)
|
13.08.24
|SPI-Titel Emmi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Emmi von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|SPI-Wert Emmi-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Emmi-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|SPI-Titel Emmi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Emmi von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|SPI-Papier Emmi-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Emmi von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|SPI-Wert Emmi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Emmi-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|SPI-Titel Emmi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Emmi-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)