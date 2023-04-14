Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE:EIG) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 27, 2023, after which these materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the "Investors” link.

Conference Call Details

The Company will then review these financial results via a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT.

To participate in the live conference call, you must first register here. Once registered you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the "Investors” link.

An archived version of the webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website following the live call.

