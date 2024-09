En suite mania: homebuyers in Britain going ‘bonkers for bathrooms’

Where once a privy out the back sufficed, now the children need their own loos too“I don’t know about you, but we probably had one bathroom between five or six of us when I was growing up,” says Robin Chatwin, an estate agent. “It’s certainly very different now.”These day, at least in the comfortable corner of south-west London where Chatwin heads the residential properties sector for the agent Savills, buyers seeking a family home look for an en suite bathroom for the principal bedroom “at the very least”, he says, and ideally for their children’s bedrooms, too. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian