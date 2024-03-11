Encova Insurance Selects Guidewire Cloud to Modernize Technology and Optimize Resources

Encova Insurance, a super-regional property and casualty (P&C) insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Encova selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core business and simplify its IT operations. A Guidewire customer since 2014, the company will migrate InsuranceSuite from a self-managed environment onto Guidewire Cloud simultaneously for all of its lines of business and states where it operates. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member PwC has been selected to lead the implementation project.

"We selected Guidewire Cloud because it serves our ongoing digital transformation journey,” said Encova Vice President, Information Technology Application Services, Casey Jordan. "By leveraging InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud, we will be able to shift system maintenance to Guidewire, so we can stay current on the latest innovations and decrease our own on-premise technology infrastructure footprint, enabling our IT staff to focus on tasks that deliver value to our agents and policyholders. We will also be able to manage risk by maturing our business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities.”

"We are thrilled that Encova entrusted PwC again to deliver the next stage of its transformation journey through the implementation of InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud,” said PwC Partner Imran Ilyas. "Cloud transformation is no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses to stay competitive in today's rapidly evolving landscape. As a trusted partner, we are committed to delivering the highest level of expertise and support to Encova as they embark on this project.”

"It's been a true honor partnering with Encova in driving innovation and growth," remarked Guidewire Chief Marketing Officer Brian Desmond. "As we transition into the next chapter together with Guidewire Cloud, we are excited to fulfill our role in delivering the agility Encova can depend on to continually enhance its offerings and services for agents and policyholders."

About Encova Insurance

Encova Insurance provides commercial, auto and home insurance.

A super-regional carrier ranked in the top 20 mutual insurance companies in the United States, Encova is rated A (excellent) by AM Best, the leading provider of insurer ratings. Encova includes more than 1,100 associates writing in 27 states and Washington, D.C., premiums in excess of $1.2 billion, a surplus in excess of $2.1 billion and assets in excess of $5.1 billion. The group markets insurance solutions through more than 2,000 independent agencies in the Midwest, Northeast and South. For more information, visit encova.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

