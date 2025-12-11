Enova International Aktie

Enova International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12D51 / ISIN: US29357K1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.12.2025 13:35:16

Enova To Acquire Grasshopper Bancorp In $369 Mln Cash-and-stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Enova International, Inc. (ENVA), a financial technology company, on Thursday announced has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc., parent of Grasshopper Bank N.A., in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $369 million.

The transaction closing is expected in the second half of 2026.

The transaction is expected to be more than 15% accretive to adjusted EPS in the first year after closing and more than 25% once synergies are fully realized.

The company said the deal will combine its consumer and small-business online lending capabilities with Grasshopper's digital banking infrastructure, creating a more diversified financial-services provider.

After completion, Grasshopper Bank will become Enova's bank subsidiary.

Steve Cunningham will serve as CEO of Grasshopper Bank and will also assume the role of Enova CEO on January 1, 2026, while Mike Butler will serve as President of Grasshopper Bank.

In the pre-market trading, Enova International is 1.33% higher at $143.28 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Enova International Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Enova International Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enova International Inc 120,00 2,56% Enova International Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt begeben sich am Donnerstag auf Richtungssuche. In Fernost tendierten die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zu Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen