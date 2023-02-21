Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 12:49:10

EnPro Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $127 million, or $6.11 per share. This compares with $102.5 million, or $4.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, EnPro Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.8% to $271.9 million from $212.7 million last year.

EnPro Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $127 Mln. vs. $102.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.11 vs. $4.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $271.9 Mln vs. $212.7 Mln last year.

