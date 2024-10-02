ENR Ranks Granite Number One in Highways for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Granite (NYSE: GVA) has been recognized as the top company in the Highways market and the second in the Mining market in the 2024 Top Contractors Sourcebook by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine. ENR, a leading trade publication, ranks the largest U.S.-based public and private companies across major market sectors. This achievement marks the fourth consecutive year and the sixth time in seven years that Granite has secured the #1 ranking in Highways.

"We are proud of this year’s top ranking in the Highways market and strong results in many of our other markets. These accolades reflect Granite’s leading position to support the ongoing infrastructure reinvestment across the nation,” said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and CEO. "Our rankings speak to the enduring, trust-based partnerships we’ve built with our clients nationwide.”

"Building and maintaining client relationships remains a top priority for us,” added Jim Radich, Granite Chief Operating Officer. "Our teams are dedicated to delivering value throughout the planning, design, and construction phases. We adhere to the highest standards of safety, ethics, and productivity, which we believe are key to achieving market leadership.”

Granite’s 2024 ENR Top Contractors Sourcebook rankings are as follows:

#1 Highways

#2 Mining

#6 Transportation

#6 Water Supply

#7 Dams and Reservoirs

#11 Mass Transit and Rail

#15 Solar

#16 Airports

#19 Refineries and Petrochemical Plants

#21 Bridges

#24 Government Offices

#36 Power

#41 Sewerage and Solid Waste

